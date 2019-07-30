Wichita police handing out flyers with scooter rules, citations to begin in August

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- It’s been two weeks since the launch of e-scooters in Wichita and while no citations have been given yet, city officials and officers are focusing on making sure you know the rules.

Michael Tann, director of transit for the City of Wichita said 1,200 trips are taken every day on the scooters, which averages out to be about three trips per scooter.

But, with new things always come with a few hiccups, including riders not paying attention whole on the scooters.

“They were at a stop light and I just heard honking and a guy on a scooter had his phone nuzzled up to him,” said Trenton Sweetwater, Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hot Dogs. “He was riding and talking at the same time.”

Sweetwater works downtown at the pop-up park and sees quite a few people riding scooters as a pick up location is in front of the park. He said he often sees people riding on the sidewalk and even two people riding on a scooter at a time.

City officials said the biggest issue they’re battling is people riding the scooters on the sidewalks, which is a violation of the rental scooter ordinance.

Wichita police officers are going out to educate riders by giving them a list of violations.

Citations will start to be issued for violators in August.

“We want to make sure people know where they should be operating them, when they operate them and sort of work through the bugs we’ve experienced,” said Tann.

Another problem riders have reported is the lack of battery on some scooters.

Tann said it’s because of the constant use and some scooters are used more than others, but the city and the scooter company, Zagster will monitor usage and that will help determine scooter placements and how often scooters in certain areas need to be charged.

“It’s sort of a hit and miss,” said Tann. “When the battery goes out, it sends a message immediately back to Zagster and they’ll send a team out and pick it up and charge it.”

Zagster said there are at least 40 people who have been locally hired by the company to charge, repair and replace the scooters after they’ve been charged each night.

The company said even more people will be hired.

But for now, officials are working to make sure you know the rules.

“If everyone would pay attention to the rules, it would make it much easier,” said Sweetwater.

City officials said they’ve received questions about the beeping from the scooters. The scooters will beep once the battery gets low. Officials said if you experience that, to terminate your ride to avoid any issues.

The beeping can also occur when someone moves the scooter from its location without activating it.

Police officers will enforce the rules of the rental e-scooters beginning in August. Fines are $91.50 for each violation.