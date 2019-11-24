WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita law enforcement is investigating the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old male that occurred Sunday morning in south Wichita.
Officer Kevin Wheeler said officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the Countryside Inn located in the 800 block of South Broadway at approximately 5:15 a.m.
Police located the victim who had been shot once in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where the man died of his injuries.
The following investigation revealed the victim was involved in a disturbance with a group of individuals in the parking lot when he was shot.
No arrests have been made.
No other injuries were reported, and this not believed to be a random incident.
The WPD is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Section at (316) 268-4181. They can also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.
- Wichita Police investigate fatal shooting at southside hotel
- Lenexa officer fires at man who rammed police cruiser with car
- Kansas college hopes to grow wine industry within state
- Taylor’s Forecast: Above average temperatures today, cold and active trend begins tomorrow
- BEHIND THE PLATE: Community members get first look at Wichita Wind Surge stadium