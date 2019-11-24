Wichita Police investigate fatal shooting at southside hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita law enforcement is investigating the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old male that occurred Sunday morning in south Wichita.

Officer Kevin Wheeler said officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the Countryside Inn located in the 800 block of South Broadway at approximately 5:15 a.m.

Police located the victim who had been shot once in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where the man died of his injuries.

The following investigation revealed the victim was involved in a disturbance with a group of individuals in the parking lot when he was shot.

No arrests have been made.

No other injuries were reported, and this not believed to be a random incident.

The WPD is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Section at (316) 268-4181. They can also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.