Wichita Police investigating shooting near I-135 and 13th

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night on 13 St, just east of I-135.

Sergeant Larry Carlson of the Wichita Police Department says they received a call around 8 p.m. that reported hearing two to three gunshots.

Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police found a woman in her 30s that had been struck by one of the bullets. She refused medical assistance.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police ask if you know anything to call See Something, Say Something at 316-559-2282, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita Police Department detectives at 316-268-4407.

