WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that critically injured a 1-year-old girl Sunday morning.

According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to an area hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim around 4:40 a.m.

The victim came from the 1000 block of North Main Street.

Upon arrival, the WPD says officers learned that the girl was brought in by her 44-year-old with a single gunshot wound to her abdominal area. She underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police say this was not a random incident and that detectives are investigating to fully determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The father is fully cooperating.

If anyone has any information on this case, the WPD asks you to please call them at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

KSN will provide more details if and when they become available.