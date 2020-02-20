Wichita police investigating suspicious van, seeking public’s help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating several cases of suspicious activity involving a particular van (pictured in this article).

At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a suspicious character call at businesses in the 7700 block of East Kellogg. A 54-year-old female reported that an unknown male driver and unknown female passenger approached her 16-year-old son and her 17-year-old daughter in a parking lot in a tan Ford Freestyle van and asked for them to help with their child. The teenagers refused, no children were observed in the van, and the suspects fled in the van. There were no injuries in this case. The case number on this incident is 20C010364

At approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, WPD officers responded to a suspicious character call at a business in the 10500 block of West Central. Upon arrival, officers contacted a 59-year-old female who reported an unknown male driver and an unknown female passenger in a minivan pulled up beside her vehicle and asked if she would help with their child. She refused, no children were observed in the van and she left in her vehicle.

There were no injuries in this case. The case number on this incident is 20C010785.

Similar incidents were also reported to have occurred at a business in the 3700 block of North Woodlawn, and at a location in Andover, KS.

The driver is described as a dark-skinned black male in his late 20’s or early 30’s, small build and bald. The passenger is described as a black female in her late 20’s or early 30’s, shoulder-length hair. The van is a tan Ford Freestar van with a Kansas tag of 078 LWY.

If you are approached by these individuals in this vehicle, please call 911 so officers can respond and investigate further. If you have any information on these cases, the individuals or vehicle, please email Officer Lori Kimrey at lkimrey@wichita.gov.