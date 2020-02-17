Wichita Police need help locating missing 6-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating 6-year-old Jayson Edgar.

He is four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Authorities say Jayson was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. in a park in the 2600 block of North Ash.

He was wearing a blue coat, grey and orange horizontal stripe shirt, blue sweat pants, and black and white velcro shoes.

If you know the whereabouts of Jayson or see him, please call 911 immediately.

