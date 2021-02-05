Wichita police officer arrested on two counts of misdemeanor stalking

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police announced Friday that WPD Officer Thomas Wallace was

booked into the County Jail on two counts of misdemeanor stalking.

WPD said officials learned of Wallace possibly stalking a woman known to him, stemming

from an investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office that began late last year concerning another WPD employee.

The SCSO investigated in order to avoid conflicts of interest. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating the case.

Wallace has been employed with WPD for five years and was placed on paid administrative leave today, pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.

