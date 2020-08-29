Wichita police respond to shooting at Presto convenience store

UPDATE: After arriving on scene Wichita Police determined it was not an armed robbery but a shooting.

Police say a 21-year-old male arrived back at the scene with a family member with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital by EMS and is expected to live.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

“Right now officers are viewing evidence at the scene and surveillance video to try and determine what led up to the shooting. We are trying to determine how the victim and the suspect know each other,” Lieutenant Chris Marceau tells KSN.

—

WICHITA Kan. (KSNW) Wichita police are on scene of an armed robbery at a convenience store.

911 dispatchers tell KSN it happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Presto convenience store off of the 1300 block of North Oliver location.

KSN has a crew on scene waiting to gather more information.