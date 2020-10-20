Wichita police respond to crash in northeast Wichita involving critical injury

17th St. North and Piatt crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police responded to a vehicle crash at 17th St. North and Piatt Tuesday afternoon. The call came in around 5:30 p.m.

One person has reportedly been critically injured in the crash.

Police are currently investigating the scene of the crash. 17th Street is currently closed at that location.

