Wichita Police respond to reported shooting near downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police responded to a reported shooting call shortly after 7 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of west Maple near downtown Wichita.
Maple Street is closed between McLean Blvd. and Sycamore Street as officers investigate this incident.
KSN has a crew on the scene. check KSN.com and KSN News at 10 for further updates.
