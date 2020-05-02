Breaking News
Wichita Police respond to reported shooting near downtown

WPD respond to reported shooting near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police responded to a reported shooting call shortly after 7 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of west Maple near downtown Wichita.

Maple Street is closed between McLean Blvd. and Sycamore Street as officers investigate this incident.  

KSN has a crew on the scene. check KSN.com and KSN News at 10 for further updates. 

