Wichita Police: 19-year-old man dead in west Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call at 522 West Central Tuesday evening. The call came in around 8 p.m.

Lt. Ronald Holt with WPD said around 8 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in regards to a person who may have been shot. Upon arrival to the apartment complex, officers found one male who did have a gunshot wound.

According to WPD, medical staff arrived and the victim was declared dead at the scene. Lt. Holt said the victim is a 19-year-old male.

“We are currently actively investigating the situation to see what led up or how this situation unfolded,” Lt. Holt said. “We are speaking to some other individuals that were around on the property and so we are going to be here for several hours.”

Wichita police are still at the scene investigating.