WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who willingly ran away from his home.

Police say Zaccheus Harris was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday on Elm and Delrose wearing a lime green shirt and darker green shorts.

Anyone with information on Harris or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.