WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two lost juveniles.

Police are looking for 13-year-old Zhiare Boston and 16-year-old Dakota Anthony.

Zhiare Boston, 13 (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department) Dakota Anthony, 16 (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

Boston is described as a slender male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a Wichita flag on the front; black basketball shorts; and neon yellow, pink, and purple shoes.

Anthony is described as a slender male with black hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and red basketball shorts.

They were last seen on foot in the 1100 block of N. Emporia Ave. at 10 a.m. This is near the intersection of 10th Street and Broadway Avenue.

If you know the whereabouts of Boston and/or Anthony, please call 911 immediately.