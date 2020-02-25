Wichita police seeking public’s help for stolen antique cars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a burglary where two antique vehicles were stolen from a storage building in the 300 block of North Washington sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23.

WPD provided photos of the two stolen antique vehicles (shown in this article).

Anyone with information on the location of these stolen vehicles or any pertinent information about them, is asked to submit an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers. If it leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for a cash reward.