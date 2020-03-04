Wichita Police seeking public’s help to locate suspect considered to be armed and dangerous

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating 33-year-old Kyle Young. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Young has felony warrants for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. He is also a suspect in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old George Kirksey and 22-year-old Alicia Roman on January 2, at the Hotel at WaterWalk.

Anyone with information on Young or his whereabouts, is asked to call 911, or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-2678-2111. If it leads to his arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.