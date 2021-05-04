Wichita police weigh in on recent shootings at east Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two shootings took place within a month at an east Wichita motel resulting in the injury of four people. Wichita police came together this week to take action in their efforts to prevent this from happening again.

Captain Kevin Kochenderfer, WPD Patrol East Bureau Commander said about a month ago, officers responded to a call at the Red Roof Inn Plus involving a stolen vehicle in which an officer-involved shooting occurred afterward.

“Because of the repeat calls for service that we had received over there, our crime analysts had gone and accumulated a bunch of cases and stuff over the last 12 months which met the threshold of being a recipient of a nuisance letter,” said Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer with the Wichita Police. “So we went over and served the nuisance letter and came up with a development plan on how to rectify it.”

Last month, an officer shot a woman at the Red Roof Inn Plus after she pointed a gun at him.

The city served a nuisance letter to the owner of the motel. Then on Sunday, three people were shot during a party at that same motel.

Capt. Kochenderfer said the motel staff was trying to shut it down before it happened. “Some of the people were asked to leave, some people took offense to being kicked out of the party, and gunshots ensued.” he said.

On Monday, the motel was served a second nuisance letter.

There’s a process in the development plan with what the business residents or the hotels will come up with in order to rectify the issue. Part of that rectification is done by the business on how to reduce these calls and what law enforcement are going to do to work together to make it happen.

If the plan is not met as it’s stated in the actual nuisance ordinance, there are 12 months left for them to rectify this or make a good effort to do it. If not and it continues to be a problem and more triggering events or thresholds are met, then the City can bill as stated in the ordinance for the excessive man-hours that are used to work these crimes.

Community police officers and hotel management will meet Thursday to discuss ways to prevent further nuisance.