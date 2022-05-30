WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The winds did not stop many from diving in today! Wichita pools are officially open. KSN caught up with those celebrating the kickoff to summer.

Families say they have been waiting weeks for this, and now that school is out, they say they are excited to spend some quality time outdoors.

“I’m excited,” said Wichita kid Jace Yates.

“We’re very excited. We love love, love swimming. He has always loved swimming, even when he was a baby. Both my kids are my water babies. They love love water,” added his mother, Destiny Yates.

Yates is a mom of two and says this summer will splash a little differently.

“It is just very exciting knowing that we have like these options available to us. I know that kids like they need somewhere to go, so they are not getting in trouble during the summer,” Yates said.

She adds knowing the city’s pool entry fee is $3 gives her peace of mind and allows her to visit area pools more often without hurting her wallet.

“It’s good to get out here with my nieces and nephews and family coming out here just having fun,” said resident Conner Orth.

Orth used to work as a lifeguard for the City of Wichita and says this Memorial Day, he is having fun enjoying the pool and not having to blow his whistle at the kids.

“The pool is little chillier than expected, but that I guess I should have known with all the rainwater we had over the last couple of days, but it’s been fun so far,” said Orth.

For all those who were not able to get out to the city pools or splash pads this Memorial Day, they will be open from here on out. The cost is $3 to get into the pools, and the splash pads are free.