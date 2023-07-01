WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Pride Month ended Friday, but Wichita Pride is following up on the month-long awareness campaign.

People gathered across the state to show unity for the LGBTQ+ community. Some there also spoke out against SB 180 that went into effect Saturday, which says an individual’s sex is that of their biological sex at birth.

“Pride ended yesterday, and so it is kind of an odd coincidence that as Pride ends, one of the most hurtful pieces of legislation that we’ve seen recently goes into effect,” Jaelynn Abegg, regional chair of Equality Kansas, said.

Attorney General Kris Kobach issued a formal legal opinion of the law on Monday stating that birth certificates and driver’s licenses must reflect sex at birth.

“When judges or when administrators look at the law, they’ll know what the language means, but the English language didn’t change,” May Mailman, a representative for Independent Women’s Voice, said during an interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau. “Female means female yesterday, and female means female tomorrow.”

In a statement on Thursday, Gov. Laura Kelly said she’s directed the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Revenue to follow their legal counsel’s interpretation of the law.