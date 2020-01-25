Wichita Promise MOVE recipient laid off from Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Wichita Promise MOVE recipient Daniel Izguerra was laid off from Spirit AeroSystems this week. Izguerra moved from Chicago a year ago after being rewarded with the Promise MOVE scholarship. An award that pays for the students tuition, mechanical training and housing.

This is efforts to help local and out of state technical students find a job straight out of college, something Izguerra says came easy to him. But now, 12 months into his job with Spirit AeroSystems, Izguerra has to find a new job.

Izguerra says, he knew he was not high up in the seniority list at Spirit which is why he says the news did not come as a shock. However, what did surprise him he says, is the offer he got from WSU Tech.

” I’ve been getting emails from WSU from the Promise MOVE program about continuing education possibly,” said Izguerra.

Which is why he says, he is taking the news pretty well.

“I mean the opportunity is here to finish me degree and there is never something you’re ready for until it happens,” added Izguerra.

For now, Izguerra hopes to continue his education. He says, although he has the next nine months planned out, he might be forced to leave if Spirit AeroSystems does not hire him again once finishing his classes.

