Wichita public libraries reopen their locations for in-person services

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Those here in Wichita will soon be able to go in and browse for books and materials. For months, all people have been able to see of their libraries is the parking lot, but starting Monday, March 8 people will be able to check out books in-person.

Mayor Brandon Whipple says now is the perfect time to reopen. With COVID-19 cases down, and schools back to in-person learning he says it’s only right. Libraries have been in drive-up mode since November so now the goal is to open services for the public, but continue to follow the health safety guidelines. Some sections will remain closed like meeting rooms and collaboration spaces. There also won’t be comfy furniture to lounge in. That’s to prevent gatherings. But computers and tech will be available for faxing and printing.



” Customers with mobile devices can use WIFI services at designated tables inside most locations,” said Sean Jones with Wichita Public Libraries.



” We are still going to ensure that we create a safe that is as safe as possible from contracting COVID-19,” said Wichita Mayor, Brandon Whipple.

Although the libraries are reopening, curbside pick up and the drive-up window service will continue for people who don’t feel comfortable going inside.

