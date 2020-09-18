Wichita Public Library emphasizing E-books during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Services at the Wichita Public Library have not gone away with the pandemic, it just changes forms.

This fall, the library is putting great focus on digital library services and resources available to patrons with the use of their library card. The month of September, the focus is on E-books.

“E-books can be taken with you wherever you go. You don’t have to actually carry the physical book with you, you can have it loaded on your phone so if you’re waiting at the doctors office or you’re waiting to get your car worked on, you can just pull out your cell phone or your tablet and always have it with you,” WPL’s Sean Jones tells KSN.

Jones recommends the Libby, by OverDrive app to access all genres of books by way of an eCard, which is free to get at the library. Search for Wichita Public Library to access the library’s collections.

Perhaps the best part of E-book rental is no late fees. The book is automatically returned once the rental window is finished. Additionally, fonts and font-sizes can be adjusted to the reader’s comfort.

Jones also recommends applying for a Kansas Library eCard which gives patrons access to materials state-wide by way of the State Library of Kansas in Topeka.

“With that, you have access to even more digital content, they have subscriptions we don’t have, so they have a subscription called RB digital that is also E-books and audio books so if you can’t find something here, we encourage you to sign up for that. It’s free and you have way more access,” Jones said.

In-person services are limited during the pandemic. The library encourages patrons to take advantage of concierge services, curbside pick-up and drive-up services.

