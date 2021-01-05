Wichita Public Library’s “Big Read” kicks off this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Now in it’s 13th year, Wichita Public Library’s Big Read event kicks off this weekend.

Typically, the program takes place in the fall, but COVID-19 pushed the program to January and is taking it virtual.

This year’s Big Read is “Circe” by Madeline Miller.

“We have our kickoff on Saturday but then we have a ton of different keynotes and art events, partnering with our friends at City Arts to do loom-weaving and we have the KU classics department and they’re doing a really big deep dive into Greek mythology,” Sean Jones, Communications Specialist for Wichita Public Library said.

While “Circe” is geared toward adults, companion titles and the activities make the Big Read an activity for the family.

Families are encouraged to stream the virtual kick-off on KPTS on Saturday, January 9 from 2:30-4pm to find out where in Wichita to go grab their free copy of “Circe.” You don’t have to be a library member to take advantage of the challenge.