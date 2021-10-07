Wichita schools, Newman University cancel classes Friday, October 8

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools and Catholic Diocese have canceled classes on Friday, Oct. 8. due to the boil water advisory and expected temperatures Friday.

Newman University has also canceled classes for Friday, Oct. 8.

Parents and guardians in the Wichita School District were sent the following email Thursday night regarding the cancelation:

“Good evening parents, “Based on the water main break that our city has experienced, we will NOT have school tomorrow, on Friday, October 8. While the city has reported that the problem has been fixed, we are still under a boil water advisory. Because of this, we can’t have school without the ability to provide water for our students. With 47,000 students and nearly 10,000 employees, we do not have a sufficient supply of bottled water for everyone, and it is impossible to secure a quantity this large in a short period of time. “With the projected temperature Friday afternoon, and the fact that we can’t be assured all students and staff have access to quality water, we believe the prudent thing to do in the interest of safety is to cancel school for tomorrow (Friday, October 8). Because we do have a limited supply of bottled water, we will conduct Friday evening activities as scheduled, with water being delivered to the locations of the scheduled activities. “Additional updates as necessary will be posted on the district web site or social media channels. We look forward to seeing our students back in school on Monday.” Regards,

Alicia Thompson

Superintendent

School principals and custodians as well as non-attendance center staff for Wichita Public Schools will still be required to attend work. All other school-based employees and central staff on teaching contracts for Wichita Public Schools will not be required to attend work.