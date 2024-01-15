WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to a projected dangerous wind chill.
The district said all non-attendance centers will remain open (AMAC, SSC, IST, Dunbar and ISC). All afternoon and evening athletic practices and competitions will continue as scheduled.
- All non-attendance center personnel are expected to work as regularly scheduled, except for coaches and specialists on teacher contracts who will not report to work.
- All school-based custodians, secretaries, clerks, school-based security and administrative personnel (principals and APs) are expected to report to their buildings as regularly scheduled.
- All teachers, paras and school-based food staff do NOT report to work.
- FPC 260-day Nutrition Services employees who work in the SSC are expected to report to work.
- School-based food staff will not report.
The district plans to have students back in class on Wednesday, Jan. 17.