WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As another round of winter weather prepares to roll through the state of Kansas, Wichita Public Schools, USD 259 have officially canceled classes on Thursday.

According to a post made to their Facebook page, they are closing “Due to anticipated snow accumulation. Schools, district offices and non-attendance centers will be closed. More at https://bit.ly/3ugyTGC.”

Along with Thursday’s cancellation, USD 259 will be closed on Friday, Feb. 18 for an in-service day, and Monday, Feb. 21 for Presidents Day.

The Wichita area could see as much as seven inches of snow.