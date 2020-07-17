Wichita Public Schools discuss resources for staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Wichita Public Schools held their third workshop to discuss the outlook for teachers and staff for the upcoming school year.

This is all subject to change and has not been finalized.

The board of education for Wichita Public Schools kicked off with their plan for hygiene.

Officials are looking to implement visual signs and give everyone access to hand sanitizer.

There was a push to focus on educating students and staff at the beginning of the year about proper hygiene habits like handwashing, not sharing things, and keeping hands away from the face.

The goal is to require all students in middle school and high school and all staff to wear face masks. The discussion for young kids to wear masks is still up for debate.

If there were any students or staff with underlying conditions from wearing masks, Wichita Public Schools asks that employees call the director of employee relations and students email section504support@usd259.net.

There may be screening procedures for individuals entering the schools. This would include answering a self-screening questionnaire. If answering yes to any questions, they won’t be allowed to enter.

Employees or students are encouraged to not come to school when sick. Employees should call in to a supervisor, contact employee health and follow the health departments guidelines to ensure the safety of all parties.

Parents are encouraged to keep their kids home when running a fever or feeling sick.

What happens when someone has tested positive for the Coronavirus who’s been at a school?

Once the positive has been confirmed, it’s encouraged to call the school nurse or director of health services. Board officials said they will contact those who may have been exposed and encourage everyone to cooperate with the school and health department when contact tracing.

The plan for the cleaning process is to disinfect any area the positive case may have come in contact with, filters will be changed from the HVAC system, and then there will be another disinfection of the area. The area will be restricted for 24 hours.

Students that may test positive will work with school officials on a plan for their schooling.

As for employees, there are paid leave options.

The first is an Emergency Paid Sick Leave, which will be up to 10 days, count towards 12 weeks of FMLA for the applicable year and documentation will be required.

The second is an expanded emergency partially paid leave, which can be used if a son or daughter has the Coronavirus.

There are assistance programs in the works as well for staff. There will be resource online and an emotional hotline to call for free for help.

You can find all the documents from the meeting here.

The full board meeting will be uploaded here.

