WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of leaders from Wichita’s nonprofit and education communities announced a collaboration called the Wichita Collective Impact that will complement the great community-building work taking place around the city.

Cargill Protein donated $2 million to fund the initiative. It will be jointly led by the Greater Wichita YMCA, United Way of the Plains, the Public Policy and Management Center at Wichita State University, and Wichita Public Schools.

“We’re proud to join the YMCA, United Way of the Plains, Wichita Public Schools and the Public Policy & Management Center at Wichita State University to build an even stronger city where all our children have the chance to succeed,” said Beth Carlson, human resources lead for Cargill’s North American protein business.

The target start is the summer.

Initial programs carried out by partners will address kindergarten readiness for 3, 4, and 5-year-olds and is expected to start within the 67214 zip code – identified as an area where residents are significantly underserved in education and career guidance.

“We know that income disadvantage has a staggering effect on a child’s exposure to language and words,” Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson said. “A student not proficient in reading by third grade is four times less likely to graduate high school on time than his or her proficient peer. Add poverty to the mix, and that same student is 13 times less likely to graduate on time.”

The ultimate outcomes of the Wichita Collective Impact are to have more students engaged in ready-to-work programs, increase diversity and number of jobs created, improve local post-secondary enrollment and reduce mid-career departures.

The initiative intends to make Wichita more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.