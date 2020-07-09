Wichita Public Schools seeks input

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Wichita is just weeks away from making a decision on how public schools plan to move forward for the Fall semester.

Many teachers are concerned about their safety.

“Many of us feel sort of dismissed and that they’re not recognizing the major fears that we all have in going back,” said one concerned teacher.

Those concerns are what Wichita Public School officials are trying to resolve.

“We are meeting with the people that can give us the best information in regards to recommendations,” said WPS Director of safety and environment Terri Moses. “We want to put together a plan that is solid yet flexible.”

A survey taken in June showed that more than half of parents preferred all in-school learning, with a third choosing hybrid and 15 percent choosing online.

Parents also said they want to maintain a consistent schedule of assigned classes. Half of the parents said they’d prefer either half day in school, half at home, or alternating in-school and at-home class during the week.

In surveying staff, the results were similar. Staff supported a possible hybrid plan.

This survey was completed before the mask ordinance in Wichita.

You can find the survey results here.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of next week, at noon, there will be live workshops to address questions of things they’re looking into, to make the decision on the school year.

These will not interactive as they are the board of education workshops with staff. They will be presenting some information to help Wichita Public Schools develop the plan.

The videos will be recorded and posted on the website for people to watch later. Parents can send their questions to the Wichita Public Schools email.

On Monday, the focus is on way to provide a healthy and safe environment for students and staff like personal protective equipment, masks and social distancing

On Wednesday, the focus will be on the educational options for families.

Friday’s focus will be on elements for teachers and staff.

The fall plan is not final. USD 259 said they are using input from these workshops, the surveys, discussions with teachers, and unions to figure it out.

The plan will be released on Monday the 20th.

Wichita Public schools said they still need to hear the Kansas Department of Education’s plan which will be released July 16th.

Officials said they will receive direction from Sedgwick County as they monitor COVID-19 in our community before making any final plans.

Another survey will be available for parents with updated questions that will be taken into account.

All information will be at this website

It will continue to be updated.

Some of the scenarios that have been considered are:

1. Onsite (open campus). In this scenario, the majority of staff and students return to school. Guidelines and requirements focus on health and safety.

2. Blended (hybrid). It’s a combination of face-to-face and online teaching that would be required if a pivot point is necessary due to public health concerns. Planning will focus on the alternating days model, which was supported by 51% of parent survey respondents and 60% of staff respondents.

3. Online (extended remote). In this scenario, there will be limited, in-person instruction, with learning occurring via technology. All buildings would have limited access to students and the community.