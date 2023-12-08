WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The new school year is a long way off, but Wichita Public Schools has already welcomed a new batch of educators.

With the strokes of a pen, Friday was signing day at USD 259, but instead of athletes committing, it’s teachers. Nearly two dozen signed contracts to work in the district. They say signing day is a great way to celebrate.

“It’s exciting, nervous, nerve-wracking a little bit because we’ve signed, but there’s still a huge road ahead of us that we have yet to discover,” said Peyton Montgomery, USD 259 teacher.

Signing day invited new teachers into open contracts. The district says this is an important step in retaining good teachers.

“I’m so excited to get to welcome our newest class of teachers to join Wichita Public Schools. They’re excited, and we’re excited to come together, build those relationships now so that way we can help support them and keep them in Wichita Public Schools for their career,” said Tammy Martin, Executive Coordinator of New Teacher Induction.

Martin said they invited 80 student teachers from across the district to sign.

“We’re optimistic that this new batch of teachers is going to love working here, love working with our students, helping them grow. And they’ll continue to grow themselves as teachers. And we just hope to keep them here for many years to come,” she said.

The teachers who signed today will either start in January or next August.