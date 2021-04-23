Wichita Regal Warren West reopens Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Warren West operated by Regal Cinemas reopens today. “Mortal Combat” is the first showing at 11:45 a.m. Attendance is limited to just 25% to 50% depending on the size of the theater.

Regal had been one of the most notable holdouts in the gradual reopening of cinemas nationwide. For nearly half a year, its 7,211 screens and 549 theatres in the U.S. have been dark.

The company said in a release that they are committed to the safety of its patrons and employees.  See additional information on the steps they are taking here.

The Warren East is scheduled to open May 7. The Warren Old Town will open May 21, according to the company’s website.

