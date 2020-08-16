Wichita restaurant sells out of food benefitting victims in Beruit

Typically if you go to a restaurant and are told it’ll be hours before you get your food you may leave early.

But the wait was worth it today at N and J’s who cooked up some food to help victims of the explosion that killed more than 172 in Beruit and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

“We are running out of food and running out of energy,” says Owner Nick Srour.

But Srour wasn’t running out of customers waiting in line.

“Glad that I could stay and wait today,” said customer Emily Stone.

For some gourmet food cooked up by a restaurant with close ties to the tragic explosion in Beruit last week.

“My dad is born pretty close to where that happened about an hour and hour and a half away,” said Srour. “It has been a part of our culture here and is our entire life.”

Nick and his team are cooked for free giving all proceeds to the red cross of Lebanon the wait was worth it and so was the food.

Srour said, “They saw what happened and they know the city they live in and our connection to that place and wanted to help and they did.”

“It was just enough an opportunity to get tasty food and help out a good cause,” said customer Sarah Cassman.

“They rave about it so this is the best opportunity to do it for a good cause,” added Stone.

The restaurant stopped serving early due to how much support they received from the community.