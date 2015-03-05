Wichita River Festival announces several headliners

The Wichita River Festival revealed several concert headliners for 2015 party on Thursday. Next week, the festival will announce the headliners for the Gospelfest and Spirit AeroSystemns Rockin’ on the River Concert.
KSN has the list and dates.
Friday, May 29
Kennedy Plaza:
Koch Industries Twilight Pops Concert featuring the Wichita Symphony OrchestraThe RedGuard Stage:
Split Lip Rayfield
Saturday, May 30
Kennedy Plaza:
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Holy Ghost Tent Revival
The 44’sThe RedGuard Stage:
Red Dirt Country Night starring Kyle Park
Sunday, May 31
Kennedy Plaza:
Coleman Country Concert starring Easton CorbinThe RedGuard Stage:
Hip Hop Showcase
Monday, June 1
RedGuard Stage:
Regional Rock Showcase
Tuesday, June 2
Kennedy Plaza:
Festival of Broadway starring Roxy’s Downtown, Mosley Street Melodrama & Music Theatre of WichitaRedGuard Stage:
Americana Showcase
Wednesday, June 3
Kennedy Plaza:
Wet & Wild Disco Dance Party starring The Village PeopleThe RedGuard Stage:
Riders in the Sky
Thursday, June 4
Kennedy Plaza:
Riverfest Corporate Hosts presents Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Riverfest Corporate Hosts presents The Monophonics
Friday, June 5
Kennedy Plaza:
Indie Showcase featuring Flogging Molly
Indie Showcase featuring The Devil Makes ThreeStar Lumber Floating Stage:
Rose’s Pawn Shop
Desert NoisesRedGuard Stage:Neon Dance Party featuring Four Color Zack
Saturday, June 6
RedGuard Stage:
Fiesta del Rio starring Grupo Mojado Riverfest Concerts: How We Book Who We Book
