Wichita River Festival announces several headliners

The Wichita River Festival revealed several concert headliners for 2015 party on Thursday. Next week, the festival will announce the headliners for the Gospelfest and Spirit AeroSystemns Rockin’ on the River Concert.

KSN has the list and dates.

Friday, May 29

Kennedy Plaza:

Koch Industries Twilight Pops Concert featuring the Wichita Symphony OrchestraThe RedGuard Stage:

Split Lip Rayfield

Saturday, May 30

Kennedy Plaza:

Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Holy Ghost Tent Revival

The 44’sThe RedGuard Stage:

Red Dirt Country Night starring Kyle Park

Sunday, May 31

Kennedy Plaza:

Coleman Country Concert starring Easton CorbinThe RedGuard Stage:

Hip Hop Showcase

Monday, June 1

RedGuard Stage:

Regional Rock Showcase

Tuesday, June 2

Kennedy Plaza:

Festival of Broadway starring Roxy’s Downtown, Mosley Street Melodrama & Music Theatre of WichitaRedGuard Stage:

Americana Showcase

Wednesday, June 3

Kennedy Plaza:

Wet & Wild Disco Dance Party starring The Village PeopleThe RedGuard Stage:

Riders in the Sky

Thursday, June 4

Kennedy Plaza:

Riverfest Corporate Hosts presents Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Riverfest Corporate Hosts presents The Monophonics

Friday, June 5

Kennedy Plaza:

Indie Showcase featuring Flogging Molly

Indie Showcase featuring The Devil Makes ThreeStar Lumber Floating Stage:

Rose’s Pawn Shop

Desert NoisesRedGuard Stage:Neon Dance Party featuring Four Color Zack

Saturday, June 6

RedGuard Stage:

Fiesta del Rio starring Grupo Mojado Riverfest Concerts: How We Book Who We Book

