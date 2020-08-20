Wichita school board to decide how students will start school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s less than three weeks before USD 259 students return to school and how they return may change again as the Wichita School Board will make a decision Thursday on what school will look like come September 8th.

The school board said it will finalize a gating criteria specific to USD 259 and will have a panel of doctors at the meeting to discuss the criteria and the science behind it. The school board said it’s analyzing all the data from the county on how best to proceed but the decision is still not an easy one.

“Theres a lot of parents who have to send their students to a school regardless of the data.so it’s one of those things where you’re we’re just in that dilemma,” Ron Rosales,

Sedgwick County Health Doctor Gerold Minns said right now it’s important for the community to work together to get the positive rate down ahead of the return of school.

“This is the time we got to really observe the mask wearing, and maybe we can get the numbers down to 5 percent,” said Dr. Minns.