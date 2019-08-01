Wichita School District hires 390 new teachers, numbers up from previous years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- In less than two weeks, students in Wichita will strap on their backpacks to head back to school, but this time, with more teachers.

390 new teachers have been hired for positions within the Wichita Public Schools district.

Number of teacher openings at USD 259:

Type # of positions open Elementary School 14 Middle School 6 High School 7 Special Education 13

“This is our best hiring season in about seven years,” said Shannon Krysl, Chief Human Resources Officer.

The new hires got to know each other a little better on Thursday (Aug. 1) at the new teacher orientation. This is something officials said educators and students can benefit from.

“I think that’ll make it a lot easier on me that’s for sure,” said Rachel Campbell, newly hired teacher. “I think that I won’t have to stress out as much because I’ll have more outlets to look for.”

The district said about 40 positions remain open, but a majority of them include music, art, P.E. and special education openings.

Those numbers the district said are comforting compared to past years.

Krysl said one of the reasons for the nationwide shortage of teachers is the decreasing number of college students enrolling in education programs.

“That’s one of the reasons why the state of Kansas has allowed for some pilot programs and some other expedited programs,” said Krysl.

Krysl said the programs have helped for Wichita schools, as well as the hiring of former student teachers.

In the past, the district has had to use substitute teachers or form bigger classes to offset the teacher shortage.

But now the focus can be on education as the teachers and students hit the ground running for the new school year.

“The best option is to have the positions filled so that the kids don’t have to have another transition in the middle of the year,” said Krysl.

Wichita Public Schools begin classes on Aug. 14.

For a full list of job openings with the school district, click here. On the Wichita Public Schools website, you can also find more information about teacher pilot programs and expedited ways to become a teacher.