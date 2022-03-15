WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 class of inductees, which “is dedicated to preserving all of Wichita’s greatest athletes.”

Former Wichita State player Conner Frankamp was included in this class. He played high school basketball for Wichita North High School, where he was the City League’s all-time scoring leader with 2,275 points. As a senior, Frankamp averaged 31.1 points per game, to go along with 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

After spending a year with the Kansas Jayhawks, Frankamp transferred to Wichita State, where he helped lead the team to three straight NCAA tournament appearances between 2016 and 2018.

Currently, Frankamp plays professional basketball overseas but was also featured on the AfterShocks team comprised of mostly Shocker alumni in The Basketball Tournament, an annual tournament that features a $1 million prize for the winners.

Other inductees include:

Elbert Mack: Played football at Wichita North High School before starting his college career with Butler Community College. He trasnferred to Troy University, where he was an All-Sun Belt player his senior year, leading the nation in interceptions. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and has bounced around, playing with the Saints, Texans, as well as with the Wichita Force indoor football team.

Maurice Evans: Played at Wichita Collegiate and then Wichita State. He went undrafted in the 2001 draft before signing on with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He bounced around to multiple teams before finishing his career with the Washington Wizards in 2012.

Dale Farber: Coached basketball in Wichita for 39 years. He spent 18 years with Friends University, winning six KCAC championships and seven NAIA tournament appearances. He also spent 12 years with Bishop Carroll High School and one season as an assistant with WSU in 1999.

Loren Hibbs: Played baseball at Wichita State from 1982 to 1984, and coached the Shockers from 1985 to 1992. He moved on from WSU to become the head coach at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte from 1993 to 2019, building a 819-862-5 record. He won seven conference championships and appeared in the NCAA tournament five times. He is currently on the WSU coaching staff.

Matt Moss: Played college football at Texas A&M, and joined the Wichita Wild in 2011. Moss was named All-Conference and Player of the Yeah multiple times. Moved to the Albuquerque Gladiators in 2017 and retired in 2020.

Kerry Rosenboom: Became Wichita State's strength and conditioning coach in 1987. He is known as a "Master Strength and Conditioning Coach," as well as "Registered Strength and Conditioning Coach Emeritus." Rosenboom has trained countless MLB players, as well as former Shocker and current Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet. Two-time winner of the Missouri Valley Conference Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year.

Delbert Smith: Known as "The Ice Man," Smith started his racing career at 81 Speedway at age 13. Has 374 feature wins at 81 Speedway and 23 wins with the National Championship Racing Association's "Late Model Division". Smith is a four-time winner of the Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races. He has collected 40 other sanctioned championship wins.

Along with the athletes, Larry Stanley was inducted as the 11th Annual Mal Elliott Sports Media Inductee. Stanley was the sports director at KFH from 1937 to 1949, and started the first sports show in Wichita in the 1940s called “Sports Salute.”

Stanley also broadcasted Big 7 conference (now known as the Big 12 conference) games for seven years and was the Wheaties broadcaster for MLB games and the National Baseball Congress for 20 years.

League 42, a nonprofit organization, is working to provide low-cost baseball to underprivileged children, was also inducted as an organizational inductee.

The Wichita Sports Hall of Fame is located at 4700 E. Central Ave. in Wichita and is free to the public.