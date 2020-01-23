Wichita sports talk show hears from fans on Sunflower Showdown brawl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The brawl between KU and K-State basketball players took over sports talk shows coast to coast.

Here in Wichita, the phone lines for one talk show were jammed with fans wanting to weigh in. There was no shortage of opinions.



Hosts Bob Lutz and son Jeff of the Drive Radio Show on KFH broke down the brawl.

“It went into the crowd, number one which could have been extremely dangerous, and number two, it could have involved a chair that Silvio De Sousa had picked up. It was fortunately taken away from him, or I don’t know what we would be talking about today,” said Bob Lutz.

“It’s really really sad to see someone’s career is going to end like that,” said one caller.

“I think is just an incident where a kid got carried away. We’re talking about Silvio De Sousa. He did some things he shouldn’t have done,” said Bob Lutz.

Another caller who said he was at the game and near all the action said it all escalated quickly.

“It just turned bad quick. De Sousa got what he deserved. I’m a life long KU fan. I was right there. I saw the anger in his eyes. I can’t condone that,” the caller said.

