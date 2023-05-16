WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 2,000 vacancies are listed for registered nurses across Kansas.

Ascension Via Christi’s recent partnership with Wichita State University (WSU) will provide classroom and office space to WSU’s School of Nursing and School of Health Sciences. It will also give WSU students an advantage in clinicals.

“All of us have to fight for clinical space because there’s just not enough to meet the demand. And so having preferential placement in a facility is a big deal,” explains Brandy Jackson, WSU’s Director of Undergraduate Nursing.

“It’s very important to have the book knowledge in the back of your head, but outside of the books, you learn so much in clinicals,” said WSU nursing student Destanee Brigman-Reed, “I’d say I’ve almost learned more in clinicals than I have in the classroom.”

With more opportunities for hands-on experience and mentorship, Via Christi believes the collaboration will encourage Shockers to work locally after graduating.

“It’s our goal to educate local kids who become professionals and keep them in this market in the city of Wichita,” explains Kevin Strecker, CEO of Ascension Via Christi.

The need for professionals at healthcare facilities is clear.

“We’re starting to see a decline in individuals wanting to go into nursing. And that is a first-ever,” said Jackson.

WSU alumnus Brook Jenkins has seen an impact at her local health clinic.

“Whenever there’s a shortage anywhere, it just kind of delays the care for everybody. We can’t get our patients taken care of because there are delays in sonography and stuff too,” explains Jenkins.

“It’s very exciting to keep future nurses in Wichita, and also just providing more educational opportunities and allowing them to further their clinical experience within the hospital,” says Destanee Brigman-Reed. She hopes to encourage others to join the field.