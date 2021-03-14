Wichita State and Kansas in the same region of 2021 NCAA Tournament

Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) fights for a rebound with Kansas forward David McCormack (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It was a short wait for eager Wichita State and Kansas men’s basketball fans as both teams were one of the first to be announced on Sunday. Both teams are in the West Region and have the chance to play in the Round of 32 if both teams can advance that far.

Eleven-seed Wichita State will play an old Missouri Valley Conference rival 11-seed Drake on Thursday night in the play-in game to advance to the Round of 64.

Three-seed Kansas is already in the Round of 64. They will play 14-seed Eastern Washington on Saturday.