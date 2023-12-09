WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first year of the Brian Green era at Wichita State is just a few months away.

Wichita State baseball on Friday released the schedule for the 2024 season, and there are quite a few good matchups.

After finishing 30-25 and 13-10 in the American Athletic Conference a year ago, the WSU administration moved on from interim head coach Loren Hibbs and tasked Green with leading the program.

The Shockers will begin their season with a three-game road trip to Little Rock, Arkansas, to play the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans.

After that, it’s a road trip to Jacksonville, Florida, to play in the Jax College Baseball Classic with Virginia, Auburn and Iowa.

Virginia and Auburn have both played in the College World Series in recent years.

This season will also feature home-and-home games with fellow in-state schools Kansas and Kansas State.

The Shockers will also host the two Big 12 teams from Oklahoma, as the Sooners and Cowboys will both come to Eck Stadium to play.

To see the full schedule, you can visit the Shockers’ website by clicking here.