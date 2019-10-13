Wichita State makes magic as host of Shocker Quidditch Cup

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Shades of Hogwarts today at Wichita State as players from schools around the country competed to find the snitch, but they first had to find their brooms. Because this is “real” Quidditch.

Saturday a WSU team that began in 2011 hosted The Shocker Quidditch Cup tournament at the Hughes Complex with visiting teams from the universities of Kansas, Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

The team says it was hard to find members when they first began looking for more wizards to play with. But over the years they have networked and even competed around the country with serious rules and rivalries.

Today players were just excited to show what is really looks like.

Oklahoma State’s “Cowboy Quidditch” took home the cup this year.

