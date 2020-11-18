Wichita State searching for leadership following Marshall resignation

Marshall’s resignation is the second high profile shake-up in a matter of months at Wichita State.

Following the passing of the late former President John Bardo in March of 2019, the next person to fill that role was Jay Golden. That only lasted nine months as Golden resigned in September.

The Student Goverment Association President, Rija Khan, says she wants students, as well as incoming students, to still feeling encouraged. She released this statement saying, “This semester has been an unprecedented and challenging time for Shocker Nation. That doesn’t diminish the resiliency and passion to make WSU a better place for all of our students, faculty, and staff. Shockers have come together now more than ever and I hope to see that continue for real, positive, and sustainable change.”

Change is something Wichita State is accustomed to but will see some familiarity with the new head Coach Isaac Brown who spent several seasons under Marshall.