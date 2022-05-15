WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State softball had an earlier exit than expected from the American Conference tournament, but their spirits were lifted on the flight back home.

Wichita State earned an at-large bid for the 2022 NCAA Regional. The Shockers are headed to the Fayetteville Regional, hosted by Arkansas, as the number three seed. This will be Wichita’s sixth NCAA Regional appearance and second straight.

Wichita joins Arkansas, Oregon and Princeton. The action starts Friday, May 20th with a double header. The first game will be Arkansas and Princeton at 6 p.m., followed by Wichita State and Oregon on ESPN Plus at 7:30 p.m.

The Shockers are 1-4 all-time vs. Oregon but haven’t met since 2009. Against the rest of the field, Wichita State is 4-10 against the Razorbacks and 1-0 vs. Princeton. Wichita State and Arkansas met in early February this season – a 7-4 win for Arkansas in Fayetteville.

The winner of this weekend’s regional will advance to the NCAA Super Regional round against the winner of the Seattle Regional, hosted by Washington. The goal is to reach the 2022 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.