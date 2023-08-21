WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichita State University students received a surprise when they returned to their first day back to class on Monday.

The university was providing WUber rides to students via golf carts. WSU Vice President of Student Affairs Teri Hall and President Richard Muma provided one ride.

A WUber is shown during the first day of class at Wichita State University on Aug. 21, 2023. (KSN Photo)

The university started the event five years ago as a way of greeting students and helping them answer questions they may have about the campus.

“Get to see what they are concerned about, hear about their majors, where they are from, just really a pleasure to get to know them more this way,” Muma said.

Muma said the university is going to have a large freshmen class.

The official fall enrollment for Kansas colleges and universities will be released after the 20th day of class.