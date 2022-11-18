WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you saw a bunch of mini-parades in downtown Wichita Friday morning, there was a good reason for it.

Wichita Public Schools (WPS) students were dropping off turkeys, food and donations they collected for United Methodist Open Door.

The drop-off at WaterWalk, 515 S. Main, sometimes turns into a fun competition between schools, seeing which one can be the most entertaining with bands and banners.

North High (KSN Photo)

Isely Traditional Magnet (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

Kensler Elementary (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

Southeast High (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

Truesdell Middle School (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

Peterson Elementary (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

Wilbur Middle School (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

Northwest High (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

Northwest High (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

Anderson Elementary (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

Northeast Magnet (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

Benton (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

Washington Elementary (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

Horace Mann (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

WPS posted more pictures and some of the many donations on its Twitter page. These are the schools mentioned:

Northeast Magnet donated $1,700

OK Elementary donated 1,288 side items

Pleasant Valley Middle School donated more than $4,000

Mayberry donated turkeys, money and more than $300

Anderson Elementary donated more than 500 side items

Caldwell Elementary donated 1,312 side items

Levy Special Education Center donated $100 and 695 side items

Robinson Middle School donated 260 side items

South High donated 1,800 side items, $1,850 and 26 turkeys

Black donated more than 1,600 side items

Washington Elementary donated 582 canned items

Clark Elementary donated $1,110, eight turkeys and 50 side items

Hamilton donated $1,200

Enterprise Elementary donated 710 canned items

Curtis Middle School donated $850, two turkeys and 46 side items

Bostic donated 1,175 cans of food

Horace Mann donated $1,550, three turkeys and 1,274 cans

Coleman Middle School donated $64 and 300 canned foods

Isely Traditional Magnet — unknown amount

Gordon Parks Academy — unknown amount

Kensler Elementary — unknown amount

Lawrence Elementary — unknown amount

Jackson Elementary donated 1,975 canned items

Woodland donated 12 turkeys and 790 side items

Southeast High — unknown amount

Truesdell donated $661

Stucky donated $250 and 561 side items

IST and Education Imagine Academy — unknown amount

Peterson Elementary donated 2,011 side items

Wilbur donated 606 turkeys and 549 side items

Benton donated 1,060 side items

Northwest High — unknown amount

“I think that is our favorite part about this day is to see how giving our student population is,” Loren Hatfield, WPS executive director of secondary schools, said. “They are giving to our community that is in need, and they give endlessly.”

We do not know the total amount given this year, but she hopes it will set a record. Last year, the students donated 441 turkeys, 47,965 side items, and $27,121.

“These kids are giving to their own community, and some of the kids we are collecting for our kids in our community,” Hatfield said. “Most of them are kids in our community.”

“So, it’s our families giving back to our families, and there is nothing better — seeing the generous heart that our community has, and it is just on display and always on days like this,” she said.

WPS had the donations delivered to Open Door, which will distribute the food to various organizations around Wichita.