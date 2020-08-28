Wichita teacher gets creative to bring in-person learning experience at home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita West High School teacher has come up with a creative way to get students who are learning online to use something other than their computer.

“This year I was trying to find online resources and really wasn’t coming up with what I wanted,” said Jed Heath, an engineering teacher at West High.

Since students cannot come to school for at least the first nine weeks he decided to bring some classroom tools to his students. Heath is making bags for each of his students to take home.

“It’s really nothing fancy,” he said.

Each bag is filled tape, cardboard, sticks, straws, glue, and more. Although simple, these supplies are enough to give his students the hands-on learning they need.

“These students are training to be engineers. So the first part is all about learning how to design something and they need to be able to sit and make a prototype and design it not only virtually but hands on,” he said.

Heath says this will give students all of the tools they will need to get creative to complete their unique assignments.

“We can do so much online. We can do a lot of things there but having it in your hands and being able to do it yourself is something we just can’t get away from,” said the engineering teacher.

Heath is hoping these bags will be a bright reminder in what some might consider a dark time, “I hope it makes them realize how much the teachers miss them.”

“It’s going to be a great year one way or the other. Whether you are in class or not in class and we will be here for you,” he said.

Heath says so far he’s made 50 bags but expects he will make more for future projects.

West High students will be able to pick up these bags, laptops, and other school supplies next week.

LATEST STORIES: