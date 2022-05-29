WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita teen has been killed in an overnight shooting.

According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Captain Travis Easter, officers responded at 12 a.m. on Sunday, May, 29, to the report of a shooting at a graduation party located at a venue near the intersection of N Hillside St & E 25th St N.

Upon arrival at the scene, the WPD says they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot.

“When officers first arrived, it was very chaotic,” said Easter.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

As people were leaving the scene of the shooting, a 15-year-old girl was hit by a car at the intersection of N Estelle St & E 25th St N.

“There were several cars that were leaving the scene at the same time,” said Easter. “Got reports of several cars leaving at high rates of speed.”

She was taken to an area hospital, and according to the WPD, she is in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.