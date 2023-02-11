WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old Wichitan was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says the teen was driving north on I-135 and attempted to pass several vehicles on the right shoulder. He lost control and started sliding left, when the vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle, identified by KHP as a 1997 Ford Thunderbird, struck a metal guardrail and overturned, rolling into a creek. The teen was ejected from the car before it came to rest in the creek.

The teen was transported to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.