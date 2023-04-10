WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita will host the 2024 Midwestern Synchronized Sectional Championships.

This is the third time U.S. Figure Skating has selected Wichita and Intrust Bank Arena to host the four-day event. Wichita hosted the 2018 and 2020 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships.

Synchronized skating involves a team of skaters of up to 20. They perform routines that have a theme and are set to music.

“Wichita has always provided an exceptional experience to our athletes, and we are excited to be returning once again for the 2024 Midwestern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships,” says Megan Romeo, U.S. Figure Skating events manager, in a news release. “Hosting a synchronized skating competition at the caliber of the sectional championships is no small task, and Wichita consistently steps up to the challenge.”

“This is an exciting win for our city, and we’re very proud U.S. Figure Skating has selected Wichita as host to this event for the third time,” says Josh Howell, vice president of sports development at Visit Wichita, who along with the Wichita Figure Skating Club are providing local support for the championships. “Additionally, we hosted U.S. Figure Skating’s Theatre on Ice competition in 2022. Being in a regular rotation is a real testament to the quality facilities we have in the city, the strength of our local figure skating club, and our ability to successfully host such high levels of competition.”

“The Wichita Figure Skating Club is excited to have been awarded the Midwestern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships in 2024,” says Wichita Figure Skating Club President Jolene Taylor. “It is an honor to host this competition and we look forward to working closely with Visit Wichita once again.”

The championship will bring 127 teams with over 1,800 skaters, and over 350 coaches and support staff, as well as family and fans to Wichita. It’s expected to have an economic impact of $2.7 million.

The 2024 championships will take place Jan. 24-28 at Intrust Bank Arena.