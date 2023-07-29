WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With extreme heat plaguing the state and many parts of the country, Wichita Transit was free last week to provide a safe place to beat the heat.

That will be the case next week, as Wichita Transit announced Friday it would be free again next week.

The air-conditioned Q-LINE is already free. It currently runs Monday through Saturday from 6:15 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Q-LINE has stops at the Advanced Learning Library and city museums, which can also help provide an escape from the heat.

The Neighborhood Resource Centers also have water and air conditioning for anyone who needs it. You can find them at the following locations:

Atwater, 2755 E. 19th St. N.

Colvin, 2820 S. Roosevelt St.

Evergreen, 2601 N. Arkansas St.

The City of Wichita said in a tweet regardless of whether the free rides were extended, they were always going to be free on Aug. 1 for election day.