Wichita Transit seeks public input on system improvements

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – ON Wednesday, January 15, Wichita Transit and the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold an open house for community members to voice their concerns.

The meeting will be held at Wichita Transit Center, 214 S. Topeka Street, Wichita from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

During the meeting, people will be asked to fill out a survey that will help Wichita Transit identify ways to better align routes, bus stops, and amenities for people.

People will be able to review exhibits that describe the existing transit system and provide comments on needs, challenges, and opportunities.

Wichita Transit will then take the feedback provided and make recommendations to the City on ways to improve pedestrian access, safety, and comfort related to transit services.

If people are unable to make it to the open house, they can attend the mobile meeting that will address bus routes 15, 21, 22, 25. This will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The survey will be available for everyone through January 31.

Click here to access the survey.

LATEST STORIES: